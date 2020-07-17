Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (HJLI +0.8% ) prices $5.6M offering, which includes underwritten public offering and private placement of units.

The public offering is comprised of 12.5M units priced at $0.32/unit, each comprised of one share of common stock and a 7-year warrant to purchase one share at an exercise price of $0.32/share.

Underwriter's over-allotment option to purchase up to 15% of the public offering.

In a concurrent private placement, the company sells $1.56M worth of shares of series C convertible preferred stock priced at market.

Public offering is expected to close on or about July 21.