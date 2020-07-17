Ecopetrol (EC -0.3% ) says its board approved a new organic investment plan of $3B-$3.4B for 2020, up from $2.5B-$3B previously, saying that the current outlook allows an increase in light of the gradual recovery of economic activity.

The company had cut its capex forecast in May to $2.5B-$3B from earlier guidance of $4.5B-$5.5B, citing simultaneous shocks to the supply and demand of oil with the price war and the pandemic.

Ecopetrol says its new plan was developed based on an expected average Brent price of $38 /bbl for 2020, with a cash breakeven price of close to $30/bbl.

The company says the plan will enable organic production to reach ~700K boe/day for 2020.