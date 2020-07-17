Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) and AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) are the top two beneficiaries of the "unexpected PC market revival/stability," says BofA analyst Vivek Arya.

Despite Intel's continued efforts to increase data center in its product mix, PCs still account for about 50% of sales and 60% of profits.

Intel started the year with PC supply constraints. BofA estimates that Intel's PC CPUs grew 7% in H1, outpacing PC production by 500 bps and suggesting progress in replenishing the channel for a strong Q3.

BofA sees Street estimates for Intel's H2 as too conservative, especially with the impending launch of next-gen 10nm Tiger Lake processors.

The firm calls Apple's transition to in-house silicon a "modest headwind" for Intel.

AMD held just 18% of the PC market in Q1, but BofA notes that the fourth-generation Ryzen desktop processors due in H2 positions the company to "extend its performance lead."

BofA maintains Buy ratings on Intel and AMD with price objectives of $70 and $65, respectively.

