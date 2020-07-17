Nio (NIO -15.6% ) is giving back some of its recent gains after Goldman Sachs warned that valuation is too high.

Despite all the enthusiasm over EV adoption in China and investor speculation in the sector, the GS analyst team reminds that volume and profit expectations for Nio are roughly the same as a few months ago.

Goldman lowers Nio to a Sell rating from Neutral and assigns a price target of $7.00 vs. the average sell-side PT of $6.56.

Even with today's sharp drop, Nio is up more than 200% over the last 90 days.