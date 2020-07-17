Avino Silver & Gold Mines (ASM -1.5% ) says due to temporary shutdown due to Covid-19, Q2 production was lower than anticipated compared to last year quarter.

Reports Q2 production of 158,286 silver equivalent ounces (-56%), 50,581 silver ounces (-52%), 459,767 copper pounds (-54%), and 404 gold ounces (-50%).

In June, Avino recommenced regular mining activities, after operations were temporarily suspended at the beginning of April

During the quarter, recovery rates and grades increased at the Avino Mine, on a metal-by-metal basis, recovery rates were higher and the grades rose slightly.