Stocks struggling for direction as early tech enthusiasm fades

The market dips into the red in morning trading as early buying interest in tech and megacaps faded, leaving defensive sectors in the lead.

The S&P is off 0.1% , the Dow is down 0.3% and the Nasdaq is off 0.2% .

The University of Michigan reports that its preliminary consumer sentiment index for July came in at 73.2 vs. 79 Est. and 78.1 June.

Netflix, off 6.7% , tumble after weak subscriber guidance. Roku fell 2.4% .

Utilities and Healthcare are the best-performing sectors, while Financials and Communications Services (with the Netflix drop) are bringing up the rear.