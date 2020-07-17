Barrick Gold (GOLD +1.3% ) says it would be willing to talk to Papua New Guinea's government about reopening the Porgera gold mine but only without preconditions, after Prime Minister Marape urged it to withdraw court action against the state.

The company says its attempts to engage constructively have been met with "hostility and pressure" by the state negotiating team.

Barrick stopped production at Porgera and sued the PNG government after it refused to extend the mine's expired lease in April because of community unrest and pollution concerns.

Barrick last week approached the World Bank International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes to settle the dispute while moving ahead with the judicial review.