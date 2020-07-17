RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) is up 1.4% today after SunTrust Robinson Humphrey reiterated its Buy rating in its Q2 software update.

The stock has pulled back recently amid reports circulating that point to a demand slowdown, the firm notes; shares are down 15% over the past five days.

But SunTrust sees attractive risk/reward and views the pullback as a buying opportunity.

It has a $275 price target, currently implying 8% upside.

Street analysts are Very Bullish on RingCentral, and Seeking Alpha authors are Bullish. It has a Quant Rating of Neutral.