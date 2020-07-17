Assa Abloy (OTCPK:ASAZF -0.7% ) forecast a gradual recovery following a 44% plunge to SEK2.10B in Q2 profit, but warned of considerable uncertainty ahead.

Net sales fell 15% to ~SEK20B and its profit margin fell to 10.5% from 15.9% a year earlier.

CEO Nico Delvaux said the company has been helped by significant cost savings and improved demand after some countries in May started easing restrictions.

Earlier in April, the company had announced cost-cutting measures such as reduced working hours, temporary and permanent layoffs, travel bans, curbs on the use of consultants and delays to projects.

