TDR Capital is considering a fresh bid for Marathon Petroleum's (MPC +1.7% ) Speedway gas station operation and is reaching out to banks to see how much financing it could raise for a bid, Bloomberg reports.

TDR has held talks about potentially teaming up with Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCPK:ANCUF), the Canadian owner of the Circle K convenience store chain, in a joint offer for the business, according to the report.

Earlier this year, Marathon reportedly was in exclusive talks to sell Speedway for ~$22B to Seven & i Holdings, but the deal fell apart in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.