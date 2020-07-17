Looking to protect its iPhone SE market share, Apple (AAPL -0.2% ) assembly partner Pegatron is prepping its first plant in India, following in the footsteps of fellow assemblers Foxconn and Wistron.

Pegatron is the second-largest iPhone assembler, and Apple represents more than half of its business.

In June, India's government established a $6.6B plan to attract smartphone manufacturers, offering incentives and ready to use manufacturing centers.

Speaking of Wistron, the assembler has sold two subsidiaries in eastern China to Luxshare for $472M.

Bloomberg sources say one of the sale units is Wistron's sole iPhone manufacturing site in the mainland, which would put Luxshare into competition with Pegatron's iPhone business in China.

Luxshare was already in Apple's supply chain as the world's biggest manufacturer of AirPods.

The geographic shifts of Apple's suppliers come during renewed U.S.-China trade tensions.