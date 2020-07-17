The retail sector is taking a step back as COVID-19 developments in Texas, Florida and Arizona set a worrying tone on retail store traffic. The biggest concern is the higher number of recent hospitalization due to the virus, including people under the age of 40.
A detailed chart from the Texas Department of State Health Services on COVID-19 cases and deaths caused directly by the virus show the trend is not positive in the state.
Notable decliners on the day include Chico's FAS (CHS -4.1%), Boot Barn (BOOT -4.5%), Designer Brands (DBI -3.3%), Guess (GES -3.7%), American Eagle Outfitters (AEO -2.5%), Express (EXPR -3.2%), Party City (PRTY -3.8%), Ollie's Bargain Outlet Stores (OLLI -0.9%), Michaels (MIK -2.5%), Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF -3.8%), Urban Outfitters (URBN -1.4%), Genesco (GCO -2.1%) and G-III Apparel (GIII -1.9%).
Walmart (WMT -0.1%), Target (TGT +0.2%) and Costco (COST -0.0%) are holding up better than broad retail as they usually do when the stay-at-home trade is on.
