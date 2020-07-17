The retail sector is taking a step back as COVID-19 developments in Texas, Florida and Arizona set a worrying tone on retail store traffic. The biggest concern is the higher number of recent hospitalization due to the virus, including people under the age of 40.

A detailed chart from the Texas Department of State Health Services on COVID-19 cases and deaths caused directly by the virus show the trend is not positive in the state.

Notable decliners on the day include Chico's FAS (CHS -4.1% ), Boot Barn (BOOT -4.5% ), Designer Brands (DBI -3.3% ), Guess (GES -3.7% ), American Eagle Outfitters (AEO -2.5% ), Express (EXPR -3.2% ), Party City (PRTY -3.8% ), Ollie's Bargain Outlet Stores (OLLI -0.9% ), Michaels (MIK -2.5% ), Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF -3.8% ), Urban Outfitters (URBN -1.4% ), Genesco (GCO -2.1% ) and G-III Apparel (GIII -1.9% ).