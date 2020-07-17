Dover (DOV +1.3% ) is higher after Baird upgrades shares to Outperform from Neutral with a $123 price target, raised from $95, believing the opportunity for 2021 earnings to rise above pre-coronavirus levels is better than many of its industrial products company peers.

Dover's earnings should be "more resilient in the COVID-19 recession than peers" because of cost execution momentum” and end-market mix, Baird analyst Mircea Dobre writes.

The stock's valuation looks attractive, with "room for relative re-rating as the path to pre-COVID earnings becomes clearer," according to Dobre.

DOV's average Wall Street analyst rating is Bullish, while its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating and Quant Rating are Neutral.