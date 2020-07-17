With the addition of two central Indiana-based new solar farms, a subsidiary of NiSource (NI +0.9% ), NIPSCO announced its next phase of plans to transition to lower-cost, cleaner energy resources.

It has finalized two 20-year purchase power agreements with subsidiaries of experienced renewable energy developer NextEra Energy Resources for the electricity generated by these latest solar projects.

The new solar capacity is expected to be operational by mid-2023 with the two announced projects representing ~300 MW of nameplate capacity.

It is a part of its "Your Energy, Your Future" initiative – a customer-centric effort focused on delivering a more affordable, reliable and sustainable energy mix for the future.

In order to be coal free by 2028, NIPSCO is adding a combination of renewable energy sources to its existing natural gas generation resources; to announce additional renewable projects later in 2020.