Thyssenkrupp (OTCPK:TYEKF) is seeking new ways to strengthen its balance sheet, including through state aid programs, after its finances were hurt by the coronavirus crisis, Reuters reports, citing an internal company memo.

Proceeds of €17.2B ($19.6B) from the February sale of its elevator unit would provide only a brief reprieve for the company, according to the memo.

"A fast recovery of the industries we are serving is unlikely," the memo said, pointing to weakness in the automotive sector, Thyssenkrupp's single largest customer. "With the losses already accumulated in the current financial year, our leeway for shaping our future is significantly smaller than we had assumed prior to the crisis."

Thyssenkrupp already has secured a short-term €1B loan from state-lender KfW it can draw if the proceeds from the elevator deal do not arrive by the end of September, but the company now says it is no longer sufficient to limit its crisis counter-measures to securing short-term funding.