IDW Media (OTCPK:IDWM) agrees to sell its subsidiary CTM Media Group Inc., to IDW's Chairman, Howard Jonas, for $3.75M plus potential additional payments.

CTM Media is a tourism-focused brochure distribution and marketing company.

The base sale price will be paid by the retirement of $3.75M of the $5M in debt owed to Howard Jonas, additionally he agreed to convert the remaining $1.25M in debt into 314,070 shares of IDW Media Holdings Inc. Class B Common stock.

Company expects the sale to have a positive impact on financial performance in the coming quarters while significantly strengthening balance sheet and enhancing capacity to invest in long-term growth.