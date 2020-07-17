Aker Solutions (OTC:AKRTF) has agreed to merge with Kvaerner, forming a firm with combined revenues of ~NOK38B, with an EBITDA of NOK2.7B; appointed Kjetel Digre, senior vice president at Aker BP, as CEO of the combined company, to replace Luis Araujo from Aug. 1.

The company plans to spin off its renewable and Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage technology business into two companies and list them on the Merkur Market of the Oslo Stock Exchange. Aker ASA said it planned to take majority stakes in both spin-offs via a planned private share issue.

The merged company aims to slash its combined fixed costs by NOK1.5B by 2021 versus 2019 and reduce their combined workforce to 15,000.

Combination with Kvaerner’s NOK2.3B net cash balance would also help to reduce Aker Solution’s leverage, analysts at UBS bank said.