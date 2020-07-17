Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) thinks the U.K. can bring forward the end of the sale of gasoline and diesel vehicles to 2030 with "the right policy and incentives," says Sinead Lynch, the head of the company's operations in Britain.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson in February set a 2035 deadline for the government to ban the sale of new cars powered by fossil fuels, as it seeks to ensure net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Shell CEO Ben van Beurden said yesterday that the global economy will not achieve a V-shaped recovery following COVID-19, which will weaken oil and gas demand "for years."