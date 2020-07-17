Ally Financial -5.6% despite better than expected revenue

Ally Financial (ALLY -5.8%) reports Q2 revenue $1.53B (-2% Y/Y), beats consensus.
Net financing revenue was $1.05B vs $1.15B in Q1, and $1.16B in Q2 2019.
Consumer auto originations of $7.2B, sourced from 3.1M applications, reflecting strong used demand.
Pre-tax income $337M vs. loss of $411M Q1, and $494M Q2 2019.
Net income dropped 59% Y/Y to $241M.
Pretax income from automotive finance was $329M, from insurance was $128M
Provision for credit losses $287M vs.$903M in Q1, and $177M Q1 2019.
Total deposits of $131B, up $14.7B YoY, and up $8.7B compared to last quater.
Net interest margin of 2.40%.
Insurance written premiums of $267M.
Total liquidity of $43.5B.
Maintaining internal CET target of 9.0%, well above regulatory minimum thresholds.
Share repurchases to remain suspended through 2020.
"Our resilient and adaptable auto finance business saw meaningful improvement toward the end of the quarter, delivering $7.2B of consumer originations, and maintaining estimated retail auto originated yields above 7% for the ninth consecutive quarter, a tremendous accomplishment given the low interest rate environment.'', said Jeffrey Brown, CEO.
