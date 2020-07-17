RBC is reiterating a Sector Perform rating on Charter Communications (CHTR +2% ), updating its model ahead of what it expects is a "messy" earnings report.

The company's likely to hit numbers on net subscriber additions, but the firm sees risks to margins ahead, and there's low visibility for the second half.

RBC holds a $510 price target, currently implying 10% downside.

Even accounting for the pandemic downturns, Charter shares have risen 34.5% over the past year.

And while Street analysts are Bullish on the stock, Seeking Alpha authors are Neutral. Charter's Quant Rating is Very Bullish, with strength in its Profitability and Growth measures.