Gold miners (GDX +2.8% ) continue to rally as prices for the yellow metals are poised for their sixth straight weekly gain, lifted by the prospects for second waves of coronavirus infections in the U.S. as well as a weaker dollar; August Comex gold +0.6% to $1,810.70/oz.

"Negative real interest rates, ballooning central bank balance sheets, weaker U.S. dollar and still-rising COVID-19 cases are enhancing [gold's] safe-haven appeal," says ANZ commodity strategist Soni Kumari.

RBC Capital expects miners to report strong quarterly results starting next week, as COVID-19 impacts on production and costs are offset by an average gold price that rose 8% to $1,713/oz. in Q2.

"We maintain our view that gold is now in the early days of a new bull market and would not be surprised to see gold push through the old 2011 high of $1,923/oz. this year," Haywood Securities says.

Among major miners: GOLD +1.7% , NEM +2.2% , KGC +3.8% , AUY +3.3% , AU +3.3% , AEM +2.2% .

