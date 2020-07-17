Phibro Animal Health (PAHC -0.3% ) stands by the safety of medicated food additive (MFA) Mecadox (carbadox), sold in the U.S. for more than 45 years for controlling bacterial diseases in swine.

Today, the FDA issued a notice in the Federal Register that it plans to take action related to its ongoing review of the product's regulatory status on concerns with the persistence of carcinogenic residues, a process that began in 2016.

The company says it has responded "collaboratively and transparently" to requests for research and data from the agency's Center for Veterinary Medicine and believes that the data show no detectable carcinogenic carbadox residues at the end of the labeled withdrawal period.

In today's notice, the FDA states that it does not agree with Phibro's scientific conclusions while announcing a new process to review the product. Predictably, the company disagrees with the agency's position and is "disappointed" that it is taking these steps.

Phibro doesn't report individual product sales, but "MFAs and other" accounted for 40.6% of its total sales over the past three quarters ($249.7M/614.5M). In 2019, "Swine" accounted for 12.2% of total sales ($101M/828M).