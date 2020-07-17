North Dakota oil and gas production suffered its sharpest monthly drop on record in May, as drilling activity was held down by low prices and weak demand.

The state pumped 858.4K bbl/day in May, down 30% from April, despite its unchanged rig count of 10, as 494K bbl/day of production was shut in during May, according to data from the North Dakota Pipeline Authority.

May oil production plummeted 43% from February levels of 1.5M bbl/day, before the Saudi-Russian price war and global demand that was crushed by coronavirus lockdowns.

Top Bakken producers include CLR, HES, WLL, XOM, COP.