For Q2, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (ERIC +12.1% ) reported a marginal 1% Y/Y growth in sales to SEK55.6B (beats consensus by SEK550M) mainly contributed by 5G deployments in North East Asia partially negated by India and Latin American declining sales.

Network sales increased 4% Y/Y while digital services sales dipped 5% due to reduced sales of services and hardware.

Managed Services sales dipped 12% Y/Y due to lower variable sales in a North America managed services contract post the merger between two larger operators, and transfer of a managed services contract to Ericsson Nikola Tesla d.d.

Gross margin excluding restructuring charges improved 150 bps to 38.2%, including the earlier communicated inventory write-down (-SEK0.9B) related to Mainland China.

Operating income excluding restructuring charges of SEK4.5B (+18% Y/Y), led by digital services segment improvement.

Net income stood at SEK2.6B or SEK0.74/share (+45% Y/Y), beating consensus by SEK0.29.

Free cash flow before M&A was SEK3.2B (+102% Y/Y), while net cash as of June 30, 2020, was SEK37.5B (+11% Y/Y).

During the quarter, the 3-year term of the monitorship under the resolution with the U.S. authorities commenced and Ericsson looks forward to work together with the independent compliance monitor.

In June 2020, Ericsson's board appointed Arun Bansal as EVP; he will continue to maintain his Senior VP and Head of Market Area Europe & Latin America position.

In order to capture additional business opportunities, R&D investments in digital services are accelerated.

Looking ahead, Ericsson maintains group financial targets for 2020 and for 2022 operating margin target is set at 10-12%. Full year 2020 restructuring charges are estimated to be ~1% of sales.

