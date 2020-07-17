Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), off 1.3% , is falling in afternoon trading and could be in for its fifth down day in a row.

There’s been no distinct catalyst for Amazon’s dip this week other than the rotation trade away from stay-at-home shares into recovery plays, although that’s been choppy. Amazon has followed the weaker path of rest of the Fab 5 this week.

The stock hasn’t been down five sessions in a row since late May (the only time this year), when it fell 1.9%. The SPDR S&P (NYSEARCA:SPY) was up 2.8% during that time in May. It’s now down 7.4% for the week.

Year to date, the stock is up more than 60% compared with a slight dip in the SPY.

Amazon dipped below its 10-day SMA yesterday, but is above the 50, 100 and 200 SMAs. All are sloping upward in the last month.

The stock could trade sideways for the next 1-2 years, as is its historical pattern, Robbe Delaet wrote on Seeking Alpha this week.

“(Jeff) Bezos mentioned that he prefers to keep investing money in future opportunities instead of focusing on rising margins already. That could hurt the stock price, which already anticipated on huge improvements.”

But he added “that the company will be able to keep growing strongly with its presence in major growth markets and there's plenty of upside if the company can keep growing margins like it did in 2018.”

AMZN vs. SPY