Williams (WMB -1% ) says the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission approved its Leidy South natural gas pipeline project in Pennsylvania that will create 582K dth/day of additional pipeline capacity.

The project will connect gas produced by Cabot Oil & Gas (COG +0.8% ) and Seneca Resources in the Marcellus and Utica regions with demand markets along the Atlantic Seaboard by the 2021-22 winter heating season.

By maximizing the use of the existing Transco transmission corridor and expanding existing facilities, Williams says Leidy South will reduce the amount of new infrastructure and land use needed.

Williams recently was upgraded to Overweight at Morgan Stanley, citing its gas gathering exposure that stands to benefit from a potentially pipeline constrained Bakken pending a resolution of the Dakota Access Pipeline.