Quarterhill completes share buyback of ~$6M

Quarterhill (OTCQX:QTRHF -0.2% ) has repurchased 2.7M shares at $2.15/share for $5.78M.

The shares purchased, represent ~2.3% of the outstanding shares. Following the offer, ~116.2M shares are issued and outstanding.

"Quarterhill is unlikely to experience significant negative effects from the CV19 economic crisis; IRD's road services are deemed essential services by many States, VIZIYA deals with large enterprise customers which generally will survive the crisis, and WiLAN's 400+ licenses are not in danger because of the shutdown, and the dozen or so current and pending court actions are proceeding normally.", says ANG Traders on Seeking Alpha.

Shares are up ~25% over the last 3 months.