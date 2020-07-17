Videogame sales growth came off its stellar April-May rates, but overall sales still marked the highest tracked June since 2009, as the industry continues to sail on tailwinds from our stay-at-home year.

Overall sales rose 26% to $1.2B, according to NPD Group. And that brought year-to-date sales to $6.6B, up 19% Y/Y (the highest year-to-date total since 2010's $7B).

May sales had risen 52% from last year, and April sales jumped 73%.

The numbers came with their first year-over-year drop in hardware sales in three months, resuming an ongoing slowdown ahead of this year's console refresh. Hardware sales fell 17% to $191M, while year-to-date hardware sales are still up 25% to $1.6B. Nintendo Switch (OTCPK:NTDOY) again led platforms in unit and dollar sales.

The slack was taken up in part by accessories/game cards, which improved 29% to $417M - Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller (NASDAQ:MSFT) was again the best-selling accessory, and leads YTD accessory sales (which are up 15% to $2B overall).

And software sales jumped 49% to $570M, led by the debut atop the charts of The Last of Us: Part II (NYSE:SNE), which instantly becomes the year's third-best seller. In dollar sales, it beat out Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (NASDAQ:ATVI) and Animal Crossing: New Horizons (OTCPK:NTDOY) for the top spot. The game was the second-best launch month ever for a Sony-published game, second only to Marvel's Spider-Man, analyst Mat Piscatella notes.

Some library titles made hay; rounding out the rest of the top 10 in dollar sales: No. 4, Grand Theft Auto V (NASDAQ:TTWO); No. 5, Mortal Kombat 11 (NYSE:T); No. 6, Red Dead Redemption II (TTWO); a big jump to No. 7 with new stock for Ring Fit Adventure (OTCPK:NTDOY); No. 8, NBA 2K20 (TTWO); No. 9, Mario Kart 8: Deluxe (OTCPK:NTDOY); and No. 10, Minecraft Dungeons (MSFT).

Software sales year-to-date are up 19% to $3B.

