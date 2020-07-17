J.B. Hunt (JBHT +3.3% ) sprints to a 52-week high following strong beats for Q2 earnings and revenues, as analysts foresee higher pricing power off shrinking truckload capacity.

The results prompt Deutsche Bank's Amit Mehrotra to upgrade shares to Hold from Sell with a $140 price target, raised from $98, seeing significant reduction in truckload capacity driving volume and pricing benefits across the transportation complex.

On the macro side, low interest rates, low capex intensity and an improving growth outlook "provide a potent backdrop for high multiples," Mehrotra writes.

UBS analyst Thomas Wadewitz keeps his Neutral rating but raises his price target to $145 from $99, noting Hunt's better than expected Q2 revenues and margin performance from Intermodal/DCS.

Raymond James' Patrick Tyler Brown maintains his Outperform rating and lifts his price target to $145 from $140, saying JBHT should benefit from a "clearly tightening truck market."

JBHT's average Wall Street analyst rating is Neutral, but its Quant Rating is Very Bullish.