Citigroup (C -2% ) slips as Odeon Capital's Dick Bove downgrades shares to Hold from Buy with a $59 price target, just six weeks after he upgraded the stock to Buy on praise for transforming its business since the 2008-09 financial crisis.

"At its core Citigroup is a bank that takes in deposits and makes loans. The problem is that it has not been doing a great job in facilitating this model," the analyst writes.

Bove believes Citi should take a "more aggressive" lending policy and shrink its positions beyond the U.S., but "the current environment is not conducive for growing the loan portfolio and the bank has no intention of leaving countries like Mexico."

Citigroup's average Wall Street analyst rating and Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating are both Bullish.