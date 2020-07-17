People using drive-through sample collection sites at U.S. retail pharmacies are having to wait 10 days or longer to receive the results from their COVID-19 nasal swab tests, negating most of the benefits of the testing due the delay in isolation and contact tracing.

CVS (CVS +0.5% ), the chain with the most sites, has instructed employees to tell customers to expect 5 - 7 days before receiving results, although the website for MinuteClinic recently changed the time frame to 6 - 10 days due to high demand. The company also instructed workers to convey to customers that turnaround times have been negatively impacted by backlogs at its testing partners.

Reference lab Quest Diagnostics (DGX +1.7% ) says its average turnaround time is seven or more days due to supply chain constraints.

Each CVS drive-through location can process ~50 samples each day or ~70K per day company-wide.

Yesterday, a Rockefeller Foundation-backed committee issued a report stating the need for $75B to fix America's "flawed" testing system for the respiratory illness.

