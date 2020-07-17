Total (TOT -0.9% ) announces the signing of a $14.9B senior debt financing agreement for its massive liquefied natural gas project in Mozambique, the country's first onshore LNG development and Africa's biggest-ever project financing.

Mozambique LNG includes the development of the Golfinho and Atum natural gas fields located in Offshore Area 1 concession and the construction of a two-train liquefaction plant with a total capacity of 13.1M metric tons/year.

The project financing includes direct and covered loans from eight export credit agencies, 19 commercial bank facilities, and a loan from the African Development Bank, the company says.

It is forecast to generate $38B in revenue for Mozambique's government over its lifetime.