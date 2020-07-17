Color Star Technology (HHT +8.2% ) announces the resignation of its CEO and chairman Yang Liu, and appointment of Biao Lu as his successor, effective today.

Mr. Lu has previously served as CEO and film producer of Hong Kong War Tiger Pictures. He brings in 25-years of experience in entertainment industry, including his leadership for over a decade at Dongxing Time International Culture.

The company intends to set up offline bases in the United States and in some of `the Asian countries to provide new music and entertainment education experience.