Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) unveils a new megastore in Beijing's upscale Sanlitun shopping district.

The first Sanlitun store was opened 12 years ago and has since attracted 22M visitors.

The new megastore doubles the footprint and ups the staff from 52 team members to 185.

Apple's reopening comes a day after U.S. Attorney General William Barr accused the company of being "acquiescent to the Chinese communists."

The tech giant has closed more than 90 of its 271 U.S. retail locations due to spiking coronavirus cases. Apple temporarily closed its Chinese stores earlier this year as the pandemic began to spread.

