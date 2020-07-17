Yuka E-Commerce, wholly owned subsidiary of Grand Capital Ventures (OTCPK:GRCV -25.0% ), is underway adding six new full-line CBD brands to its already existing vast portfolio of 20+ CBD clients.

The e-commerce website is estimated to exceed 75% Y/Y annual increase in 2020.

"Aside from on-boarding new brands weekly, a partnership agreement is in the works with a company who has very strong manufacturing capabilities and mass-production for Q4 will begin very shortly," president Mier Avitan commented.

A recent study by cannabis researchers BDS Analytics and ArcView Market Research projects that the collective market for U.S. CBD sales will surpass $20B by 2024.

