Deere (DE +1.9% ) rallies to its highest levels in five months as Jefferies raises its stock price target to $200 from $165 as well as its FY 2021 earnings estimate to $9.25/share from $9/share and its FY 2022 EPS outlook to $11 from $10.75.

Jefferies' Stephen Volkmann says his survey of farm equipment sellers finds pricing is solid and dealer inventories in good shape, two factors that indicate a strengthening market for Deere' products.

"Our webscrape shows list prices for large tractors up 2.5% Y/Y in July, with the number of listings falling 13.6%," Volkmann writes; large equipment in North American accounts comprise ~25% of Deere sales vs. 10% for peer Agco.

Deere recently scored an upgrade from analysts at Baird, which said small agriculture consumers are "proving remarkably resilient" despite the pandemic with "positive implications” for H2 2020 and into 2021.