Defensive stocks help the market wrap the week higher

The market finished the week higher as defensive stocks took their turn as market leaders.

The S&P closed up 0.3% , the Dow finished down 0.2% and the Nasdaq closed up 0.3% . (More numbers here.)

The Nasdaq avoided back-to-back losses, something it hasn't seen since May 1.

Stocks rallied through the afternoon, but weekend profit-taking pulled the major indexes back ahead of the close.

Utilities, Real Estate and Healthcare were the market leaders. Energy, Financials and Consumer Discretionary were the laggards.

Megacaps were mixed, but Amazon, down 1.3% , fell for five sessions in a row, the first time since May.