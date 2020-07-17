Delta Air Lines (DAL -0.8% ) is seeking to cut the guaranteed minimum pay for pilots by 15% in a proposal that could avoid furloughs for a year, CNBC reports, as the threat of job cuts looms and hopes fade for a quick recovery in air travel because of new coronavirus cases.

"Our approach is to spread the work of a smaller airline among all our pilots to preserve all jobs - that would be unheard of in our history," according to a memo from Senior VP John Laughter. "But we cannot do it only with voluntary options such as [early out programs] and paid leaves."

Delta CEO Ed Bastian said earlier this week that more than 17K of the airline's ~90K employees have signed up for buyouts or early retirement programs, and thousands more have signed up for temporary leaves, but the company is "unfortunately still overstaffed in some areas of the business."