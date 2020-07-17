The four-year pact provides Uber (NYSE:UBER) with access to Google's (GOOG,GOOGL) Maps Platform Rides and and Deliveries Services.

Under the agreement, Uber and Google have adopted a new pricing model based on the number of billable trips taken with Services rather than the number of requests. Tiered volume-based discounts are also available in the deal.

In the S-1 filing ahead of last year's IPO, Uber revealed it had paid Google $58M for the use of Maps between the start of 2016 and end of 2018.

Uber uses Maps as part of its app to help drivers navigate and give riders a visualization of the trip.