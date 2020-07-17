Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) says the planned maintenance turnaround at the Tioga Gas Plant originally scheduled for Q3 will be deferred to 2021 "to ensure safe and timely execution in light of the COVID-19 pandemic."

The company nevertheless says the Tioga expansion project is well advanced, with facility construction expected to be completed as previously announced by year-end 2020.

Hess Midstream says it has not changed FY 2020 financial guidance and expects 25% Y/Y growth in adjusted EBITDA in 2021, while also reaffirming its targeted 5% annual distribution per share growth rate through 2022.