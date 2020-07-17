Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) announced that on August 17, 2020 it will redeem all $3B of outstanding principal amount of its 3.600% senior notes due 2020.

Redemption price will be greater than 100% of the redeemed notes principal amount and sum of the present value of the remaining scheduled principal payments and interest thereon that would be due if the notes matured on September 15, 2020, discounted to the redemption date on a semi-annual basis.

The redemption price will be calculated three business days prior to the redemption date.