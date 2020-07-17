Shares in Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) have slipped 18.4% on heavy postmarket volume after registrations of shares for potential offer by the company and a number of shareholders.

The company has filed to offer up to 23.9M shares, while the filing also relates to time-to-time sales from shareholders of up to 53.39M shares of common stock and up to 890,000 warrants (and the shares that might be issued on exercise thereof).

The private warrants were originally issued in a private placement tied to the IPO of VectoIQ.

More than 3M shares have changed hands in after-hours trading.