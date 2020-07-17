Vast majority of people would wear a mask if required - Cleveland Fed

People will wear masks if local authorities require it, while those over 60 are much more likely to obey said rules, according to a survey by the Cleveland Fed.
More than 60% of people are extremely likely to weak a mast if required.
Older people are more likely to follow the mask directions.
Most "people report that they would be likely or extremely likely to wear a mask regardless of the government authority requiring it. However, there is some dispersion in views about how likely people would be to wear a mask if it were required."