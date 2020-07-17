Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) says it will not pay a cash distribution to unitholders in August as significant decline in oil and natural gas prices and sales volume led to a shortfall of $0.9M.

Recorded oil cash receipts from the Trust's underlying oil and gas properties totaled $0.6M, down $1.2M from the prior month distribution period. The decline reflects the impact of April's oil price crash that resulted in defer sales, temporarily shut-in production.

Natural Gas receipts totaled $0.3M on realized wellhead prices of $1.25/Mcf.

The company says the amount of cash distributions is subject to the possibility of greater fluctuations due to changes in oil and natural gas prices.