Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) says the number of COVID-19 cases across the company's sites has grown to 160, with 57 currently active cases including several hospitalizations, the company reportedly told employees today in an email.

Phillips 66 was among the first major oil and gas companies to bring employees back to the office, a move that raised worries among its workers, but it says most of its cases are not due to workplace transmission.

Energy companies have slammed the brakes on returning workers to their Houston offices as virus cases have ratcheted up; Texas yesterday reported 15,000 new cases, and Houston has become a COVID hotspot.