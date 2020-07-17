The Federal Trade Commission is considering taking sworn testimony from Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg and COO Sheryl Sandberg as part of its yearlong antitrust investigation, WSJ reports.

Top Facebook officials are preparing for potential depositions and some are worried about the possibility, according to the report.

The FTC has been examining whether Facebook has engaged in unlawful monopolistic practices, including whether it had a strategy of buying up potential rivals for the purpose of heading off future competitive threats.

Separately, Facebook reportedly is preparing a global launch of its TikTok competitor Reels in the coming weeks.