Halo Labs (OTCQX:AGEEF) closed its Bophelo Bioscience & Wellness acquisition and appointed Ms.Louisa Mojela as director and chairman.

Acquisition of Bophelo completed and paid for issuing 43.7M Halo shares based on Halo's July 16, 2020 closing price of C$0.13, thereby acquisition price of C$5.7M.

Halo has also issued an additional 2.04M shares to GMG Financial Services as an arrangement fee.

Post closure, Halo will acquire certain debt obligations of Middleton Gardens, holds 55% of Bophelo shares, for an aggregate of 28.6M its shares.

