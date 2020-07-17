CBL & Associates (NYSE:CBL) -19.3% after-hours following a Bloomberg report that the shopping mall owner is preparing to file for bankruptcy.

The company has been negotiating with its lenders in an effort to enter Chapter 11 protection with a consensual restructuring agreement in place, according to the report.

The loss of income from stores withholding rent during the COVID-19 pandemic forced CBL to skip an interest payment due on some of its $3B-plus debt, and the company has a forbearance agreement with noteholders that was extended until July 22.