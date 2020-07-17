Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) is awarded a $15B contract by the U.S. Air Force to develop, integrate, retrofit and produce variants of its C-130J transport aircraft, the Pentagon announces.

The contract provides flexibility to accommodate the broad enterprise of activities associated with the C-130J program, the Department of Defense says.

Work will be performed at Lockheed's facility in Marietta, Ga., with completion expected in 2030.

The company also wins a $935M contract from the U.S. Navy for support equipment, autonomic logistics information system hardware, training systems, site activations and integrated contractor support for the F-35 Lightning II.

Earlier this week, China said it would impose sanctions on Lockheed for its involvement in a deal for the U.S. to provide refurbished Patriot missile parts to Taiwan.