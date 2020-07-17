Ensign Energy Services (OTCPK:ESVIF) to acquire Halliburton's (NYSE:HAL) 40% ownership in the joint venture operating as Trinidad Drilling International, for $33.4M; Ensign now owns 100% of the TDI joint venture

"Ensign believes this strategic and opportunistic transaction will significantly expand Ensign's platform in the Middle East with some of the newest and technically advanced drilling rigs in the region." said Robert Geddes, Ensign's President and COO.

Also, to help fund the acquisition costs and provide additional working capital, Ensign is reviewing the possibility of issuing additional debt.

During the remainder of 2020, it is likely that Ensign will be required to amend covenants under its Credit Facility, which otherwise may be susceptible to breach in the later half of 2020.